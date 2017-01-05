Top Stories
Thu, 05 January 2017 at 10:55 am

Natalie Portman Figured Out How To Be Jackie Kennedy When She Put On The Wig!

Natalie Portman did a ton of research for her Golden Globes-nominated performance as the world’s most famous widow in 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy, in Jackie – but it wasn’t until she put on the wig that she truly figured out how to portray her!

“Well, I think it all kind of happened simultaneously. The physical and emotional sides came together all at once,” the 35-year-old pregnant actress told W magazine.

“I was doing the research — watching the tapes and working on the dialect and everything — at the same time as they were getting me into my costume fittings and hair and make-up tests,” Natalie added. “But yeah, once you have that hair… the hair is so iconic that it can kind of make you look like her even though I don’t naturally look like her that much apart from my coloring. So with all of those elements you just feel in her skin in some way.”

Pictured: Natalie and director Pablo Larrain attending their Jackie: Variety & AARP Movies for Grownups Screening on Wednesday (January 4) in Los Angeles.
Photos: Rex by Shutterstock
