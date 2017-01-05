Nick Jonas' Show 'Kingdom' Third Season Will Premiere in May!

Nick Jonas will be returning to our TV screens sooner than you think!

During their panel discussion at the Television Critics Association 2017 winter press tour on Thursday (January 5) in Pasadena, Calif., the Kingdom cast – including Nick, Matt Lauria, Jonathan Tucker, Frank Grillo, Joanna Going, and Kiele Sanchez – announced the third season of their show will air on May 31.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Kingdom is about a retired MMA fighter turned trainer who must juggle keeping his mixed martial arts gym running and keeping his family united.

Nick has been putting in extra time at the gym to get his body in shape again for the show – and it seems to be working!

10+ pictures inside of Nick and the Kingdom cast at the TCA press tour…