Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms on Twitter

Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she and Meek Mill have split after dating since the beginning of 2015.

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” Nicki posted on Twitter after weeks of speculation that she and the 29-year-old rapper had split.

Nicki stopped posted selfies with the rapper late last year, which fans began to note as unusual and the speculation began.