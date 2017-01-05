NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a special code-word for their intimate times when their two kids, Sunday and Faith, are around.

While appearing on The Moms SiriusXM show, the Lion actress told hosts Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein about the phrase.

“[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time,” Nicole said (via Page Six).

