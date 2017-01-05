NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Top Stories
Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 1:25 pm

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a special code-word for their intimate times when their two kids, Sunday and Faith, are around.

While appearing on The Moms SiriusXM show, the Lion actress told hosts Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein about the phrase.

“[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time,” Nicole said (via Page Six).

If you missed it, Nicole‘s daughter just got cast in her first school play! Here’s what Nicole had to say about the little one’s big role.
nicole kidman keith urban sex phrase 01
nicole kidman keith urban sex phrase 02
nicole kidman keith urban sex phrase 03
nicole kidman keith urban sex phrase 04
nicole kidman keith urban sex phrase 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

