Nicole Kidman On Relationship With 'Lion's Real-Life Sue Brierley: 'She's Now A Huge Part Of My Life'

Nicole Kidman‘s role in Lion has earned her a new friend for life!

Lion tells the story of Saroo Brierley (Dev Patel), who is estranged from his family after he gets lost in Calcutta, and eventually by adopted by an Australian couple named John and Sue Brierley, played in the film by David Wenham and Nicole, respectively.

“She is a very big part of my life and she is never leaving my life,” Nicole expressed while speaking at her TimesTalks: Lion panel with Dev, 26, held at the Kaufman Concert Hall on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City.

“We sat in my apartment and talked and talked. Rarely do you meet a person that you go ‘I love you,’” Nicole added. “She is very tactile. I respond very well to being touched. She just stroked my hand as we talked.”



Times Talks | Nicole Kidman & Dev Patel