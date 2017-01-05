Top Stories
NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 1:51 pm

Nina Dobrev Reveals She's 'Off The Market'

Nina Dobrev Reveals She's 'Off The Market'

Does Nina Dobrev have a new man in her life? Sorta.

The 27-year-old actress posted the cutest Instagram video of herself feeding an adorable monkey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

“I JUST said I was off the market, and this guy tries to cop a feel. He didn’t even try to buy me dinner first. Typical man. #SmartMonkey #SecondBase #CheekyLittleBastard #RoxyIsGonnaBeJealous #NoMoreMonkeyBusiness🙈🙉🙊,” she captioned it.

Watch below!

Pictured: Nina arrives at LAX Airport for a departing flight on Wednesday (January 4) in Los Angeles.

A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

10+ pictures inside of Nina Dobrev flying out of LAX…
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 01
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 02
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 03
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 04
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 05
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 06
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 07
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 08
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 09
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 10
nina dobrev lax airport stripes 11

