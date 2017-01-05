Top Stories
NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 1:20 pm

Past 'Survivor' Players Mourn Dan Kay's Untimely Death

Past 'Survivor' Players Mourn Dan Kay's Untimely Death

Previous contestants of CBS’s Survivor have come together to remember one of their own: Dan Kay.

He was just 40 years old and passed unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve.

If you remember, he competed during season 17 of the show, titled Survivor: Gabon, which aired in 2008.

Dan‘s fellow Gabon castmates, Randy Bailey and winner Bob Crowley, both took to social media to share their condolences.

Other contestants who also honored his memory on Twitter included Survivor: Vanuatu‘s Eliza Orlins, Survivor: Worlds Apart‘s Max Dawson, Survivor: Fji‘s Anthony Robinson, Survivor: One World‘s Christina Cha, and Survivor: Millenials v Gen X contestant Bret LaBelle.

You can see some of their tweets below.

Our thoughts continue to be with Dan‘s family and friends during this time.

Click inside to see more tweets honoring Dan Kay…
Photos: CBS
