Past 'Survivor' Players Mourn Dan Kay's Untimely Death

Previous contestants of CBS’s Survivor have come together to remember one of their own: Dan Kay.

He was just 40 years old and passed unexpectedly on New Year’s Eve.

If you remember, he competed during season 17 of the show, titled Survivor: Gabon, which aired in 2008.

Dan‘s fellow Gabon castmates, Randy Bailey and winner Bob Crowley, both took to social media to share their condolences.

Other contestants who also honored his memory on Twitter included Survivor: Vanuatu‘s Eliza Orlins, Survivor: Worlds Apart‘s Max Dawson, Survivor: Fji‘s Anthony Robinson, Survivor: One World‘s Christina Cha, and Survivor: Millenials v Gen X contestant Bret LaBelle.

You can see some of their tweets below.

Our thoughts continue to be with Dan‘s family and friends during this time.

It is truly a sad day for our Survivor family. Dan Kay past on 12/31/16. RIP Dan. — bob crowley (@survivor_bob) January 4, 2017

Doing something now that I have not been able to do for years….re-watching Survivor Gabon. pic.twitter.com/RfsNui6qTs — Randy Bailey (@RandyBailey1720) January 5, 2017

Devastated to hear the news about Dan Kay. #survivor family lost a good one. https://t.co/hCHbYYkT6k — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) January 4, 2017

How do I know Dan Kay was a mensch? Because even Corinne couldn’t speak ill of him. He alone mourned the Gabon turtle. He will be missed. — Max Dawson (@fymaxwell) January 4, 2017

I just saw that fellow #survivor alum Dan Kay of Gabon passed away unexpectedly on NYE. My heart goes out to his family, wife and children. — Anthony Robinson (@antoniusrex) January 4, 2017

RIP Dan Kay. You were so young. So sad to see you go old friend. You will be missed. https://t.co/eU09HVAh1v — Christina Cha (@TheChristinaCha) January 4, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Dan Kay Survivor Gabon. Rest In Peace Dan. Sad day for Survivor fans. @survivorcbs #survivorgabon — Bret LaBelle (@BretLaBelle) January 4, 2017

I just heard the very sad news about the sudden loss of Dan Kay of Survivor: Gabon. The Survivor family sends our love to Dan's family. — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) January 4, 2017

Devastated to hear of the loss of Dan Kay from Survivor: Gabon. Thoughts are with Dan's loved ones. Love from all the SurvivorAU squad. — Matt Tarrant (@MattTarrant) January 4, 2017