Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 7:04 pm

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion Cuddle on the Beach Together

Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion Cuddle on the Beach Together

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion made sure to get in lots of beach time together during their recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 23-year-old model and his girlfriend cuddled up with each other on the sand in an Instagram photo posted by Abby on Wednesday (January 4).

“Best way to start 2017 ❤️,” she captioned the sweet pic (below).

Also pictured inside: Patrick and Abby going for a hike after their trip on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

In case you missed it, Patrick shared a super silly photo of himself with braided hair while on vacation. Click inside to see what happened when he took the braids out…

Just Jared on Facebook
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 01
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 02
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 03
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 04
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 05
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 06
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 07
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 08
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 09
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 10
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 11
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 12
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 13
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 14
patrick schwarzenegger and abby champion cuddle on the beach together 15

Photos: AKM-GSI, Instagram
Posted to: Abby Champion, Patrick Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here