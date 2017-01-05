Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion Cuddle on the Beach Together
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion made sure to get in lots of beach time together during their recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The 23-year-old model and his girlfriend cuddled up with each other on the sand in an Instagram photo posted by Abby on Wednesday (January 4).
“Best way to start 2017 ❤️,” she captioned the sweet pic (below).
Also pictured inside: Patrick and Abby going for a hike after their trip on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
In case you missed it, Patrick shared a super silly photo of himself with braided hair while on vacation. Click inside to see what happened when he took the braids out…
When you take your braids out… pic.twitter.com/MgcVR95aRd
— Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) January 3, 2017