Paul McCartney & Wife Nancy Shevell Cuddle Up in St. Barts

Paul McCartney wraps his wife Nancy Shevell up in a towel on Tuesday (January 3) in St. Barts.

The 74-year-old performer and his wife didn’t let the cloudy weather from enjoying a dip in the ocean while hanging out with friends and family.

Paul and Nancy have been in St. Barts for the holidays enjoying their vacation with family including Paul‘s daughter Stella McCartney.

On New Year’s Eve, Paul surprised fans by performing at a party with The Killers!

