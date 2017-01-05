Top Stories
Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 8:21 am

Pregnant Marion Cotillard & Partner Guillaume Canet Team Up In New Film 'Rock'N Roll' - Watch Trailer!

Pregnant Marion Cotillard & Partner Guillaume Canet Team Up In New Film 'Rock'N Roll' - Watch Trailer!

Marion Cotillard and her longtime partner Guillaume Canet have teamed up on film once again!

After working together on Little White Lies and Blood Ties, the 42-year-old filmmaker has now directed the 41-year-old pregnant actress in his latest movie, titled Rock’n Roll.

Marion Cotillard

In Rock’n Roll, Guillaume and Marion ultimately play a version of themselves, with the latter telling the former he’s not rock ‘n’ roll enough so he “freaks out” and goes to learn from the French king of rock, Johnny Hallyday – Watch the trailer below!

Pictured: Marion and Guillaume all smiles while attending their press conference and photo call for Rock’n Roll on Wednesday (January 4) in Lille, France.


‘Rock’N Roll’ Official Trailer
pregnant marion cotillard partner guillaume canet team up in new film rockn roll 01
pregnant marion cotillard partner guillaume canet team up in new film rockn roll 02

Credit: Sylvain Lefevre; Photos: Getty
Guillaume Canet, Marion Cotillard, Pregnant Celebrities

