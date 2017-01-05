Pregnant Marion Cotillard & Partner Guillaume Canet Team Up In New Film 'Rock'N Roll' - Watch Trailer!

Marion Cotillard and her longtime partner Guillaume Canet have teamed up on film once again!

After working together on Little White Lies and Blood Ties, the 42-year-old filmmaker has now directed the 41-year-old pregnant actress in his latest movie, titled Rock’n Roll.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Marion Cotillard

In Rock’n Roll, Guillaume and Marion ultimately play a version of themselves, with the latter telling the former he’s not rock ‘n’ roll enough so he “freaks out” and goes to learn from the French king of rock, Johnny Hallyday – Watch the trailer below!

Pictured: Marion and Guillaume all smiles while attending their press conference and photo call for Rock’n Roll on Wednesday (January 4) in Lille, France.



‘Rock’N Roll’ Official Trailer