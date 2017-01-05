Prince Protege Andy Allo Joins 'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast

There’s a new addition to the cast of the upcoming Pitch Perfect sequel.

Singer Andy Allo, who was a protege of Prince, is set to star as a rival singer to The Bellas, according to Deadline.

Pitch Perfect 3 also stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ruby Rose.

In case you missed the news, Skylar Astin and the Trebles won’t be appearing in the movie.

It reportedly starts shooting soon and will be released on December 22, 2017, so mark your calendars!