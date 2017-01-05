'Ring' Sequel 'Rings' Gets Brand New Release Date & Trailer - Watch Here!

Rings, the sequel to the hit 2002 horror film The Ring, just got a brand new trailer — and Samara is back and out for blood!

Here’s a synopsis: A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before.

The film stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Be sure to check it out when it hits theaters on its brand new release date, February 3!

Watch the new trailer below…



‘RINGS’ Trailer II