Top Stories
NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:50 pm

Ruth Negga, Tom Holland, & More Nominated For BAFTA Rising Star Award 2017

Ruth Negga, Tom Holland, & More Nominated For BAFTA Rising Star Award 2017

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) just announced its Rising Star Award nominees for 2017!

The list includes Loving breakout star Ruth Negga, Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland, Manchester by the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges, Victoria actress Laia Costa, and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy.

A panel of jurors, including past winner Will Poulter, decided on this year’s nominees and the winner will be determined through a public vote.

Past winners also include James McAvoy, Eva Green, Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Jack O’Connell, and John Boyega.

The BAFTA Awards will take place on February 12.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Anya Taylor Joy, laia costa, Lucas Hedges, Ruth Negga, Tom Holland

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here