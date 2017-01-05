Ruth Negga, Tom Holland, & More Nominated For BAFTA Rising Star Award 2017
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) just announced its Rising Star Award nominees for 2017!
The list includes Loving breakout star Ruth Negga, Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland, Manchester by the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges, Victoria actress Laia Costa, and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy.
A panel of jurors, including past winner Will Poulter, decided on this year’s nominees and the winner will be determined through a public vote.
Past winners also include James McAvoy, Eva Green, Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Jack O’Connell, and John Boyega.
The BAFTA Awards will take place on February 12.