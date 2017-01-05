Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 8:37 pm

Ryan Reynolds Makes a Promise if 'Deadpool' Gets an Oscar Nomination

There are still a few weeks left until the Oscar nominations are announced, but Ryan Reynolds has made a big promise in the chance his movie Deadpool lands a nomination!

Nearly a year ago, the 40-year-old actor seemed to jokingly start an Oscar campaign for the movie right before the 2016 ceremony, for which the movie wasn’t even eligible. Now, it seems like the movie actually has a chance of landing a nomination or two.

Deadpool looks like a contender in some of the technical categories, as well as the Best Adapted Screenplay category after being nominated by the Writers Guild this week.

“If by chance this happens, prepare for the world’s most ridiculous reaction video,” Ryan tweeted in response to an article about a possible nomination.
