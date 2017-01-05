Top Stories
NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 3:07 pm

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

Ryan Seacrest, who was center stage for much of the night as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017, is speaking out about Mariah Carey‘s New Year’s Eve performance, where she claims she was sabotaged by producers.

“It is difficult to perform in Times Square,” Ryan said during his radio show today. “[Carey] knows what Times Square is about. It’s complicated. Imagine every single TV outlet in the world was there. So, there’s all kinds of technical things going on.”

“Things happen on live TV,” he continued. “If something goes wrong, it’s unfortunate for anybody….I know this team of producers. I’ve known these guys for years. I knew Dick Clark very, very well. This is a team that wants to do everything they can to accommodate any artist. They and we are in the business of wanting people to look good!”

“Believe me, tricky things, tough things that can happen, happen on live television,” Ryan said. “It’s just unfortunate that it comes to all of this, because it’s a night of celebration and a night of fun.”

Mariah‘s rep recently slammed Dick Clark producers again for the way the entire day and evening were handled.
Photos: Getty
