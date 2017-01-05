Sophia Stallone & Sisters Scarlet & Sistine Dish About Being Miss Golden Globe 2017 with THR

Sisters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet lean on each other in this shot from THR‘s annual Golden Globes issue.

Featured on the new cover of the trade paper, the three daughters of Rocky‘s Sylvester Stallone, will be serving as Miss Golden Globe 2017 at this weekend’s ceremony and opened up about splitting the job between the three of them.

“Except for Sistine, we’ve never really been in the public eye,” Sophia shared about this being ‘their moment’. “Everyone else who has famous parents, they’re always in the public eye. But my mom was very about education, staying grounded, family — we always eat dinner together.”

“We all started screaming and jumping up and down, music blasting, dogs barking,” she added about the moment the girls got the call for the job. We didn’t think we would get it.”