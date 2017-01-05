Top Stories
NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 2:45 pm

Sophia Stallone & Sisters Scarlet & Sistine Dish About Being Miss Golden Globe 2017 with THR

Sophia Stallone & Sisters Scarlet & Sistine Dish About Being Miss Golden Globe 2017 with THR

Sisters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet lean on each other in this shot from THR‘s annual Golden Globes issue.

Featured on the new cover of the trade paper, the three daughters of Rocky‘s Sylvester Stallone, will be serving as Miss Golden Globe 2017 at this weekend’s ceremony and opened up about splitting the job between the three of them.

“Except for Sistine, we’ve never really been in the public eye,” Sophia shared about this being ‘their moment’. “Everyone else who has famous parents, they’re always in the public eye. But my mom was very about education, staying grounded, family — we always eat dinner together.”

“We all started screaming and jumping up and down, music blasting, dogs barking,” she added about the moment the girls got the call for the job. We didn’t think we would get it.”

Just Jared on Facebook
stallone sisters talk golden globes thr cover 01
stallone sisters talk golden globes thr cover 02

Photos: Austin Hargrave for THR
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Magazine, Scarlet Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sophia Stallone

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here