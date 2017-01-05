Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:38 am
Sophie Turner Shares New Pic of Boyfriend Joe Jonas in Miami!
Sophie Turner tries looks cool as she makes her out of LAX airport on Wednesday (January 4) in Los Angeles.
The 20-year-old Game of Thrones actress rocked an all black outfit as she arrived home after a flight from Miami.
Sophie was in Miami hanging out with her new boyfriend Joe Jonas.
While they were there, Sophie shared a sexy pic of Joe on the back of a boat.
