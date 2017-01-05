Top Stories
Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:38 am

Sophie Turner Shares New Pic of Boyfriend Joe Jonas in Miami!

Sophie Turner tries looks cool as she makes her out of LAX airport on Wednesday (January 4) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old Game of Thrones actress rocked an all black outfit as she arrived home after a flight from Miami.

Sophie was in Miami hanging out with her new boyfriend Joe Jonas.

While they were there, Sophie shared a sexy pic of Joe on the back of a boat.

Check out the pic below!

Miami Daze

A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

10+ pictures inside of Sophie Turner making her way out of the airport…
