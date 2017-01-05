'Star' Debuts First Music Video For 'It's Alright' - Watch Here!

Star just made its premiere on Fox last night (January 4), and now, we have the very first music video from the premiere episode!

Star is an emotionally powerful drama that follows three talented singers – Jude DeMorest, Ryan Destiny and Brittany O’Grady – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start, with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business.

The clip from the premiere episode is for the track called “It’s Alright,” which features all three ladies providing the vocals.

In case you missed it, Star also released a Premiere EP for the show, featuring “I Can Be,” “One Day,” “Break Yo Chest” and “I Bring Me.”



Star | ‘It’s Alright’ (Music Video)