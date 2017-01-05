Top Stories
Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 9:36 am

'Star' Premiere Songs Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Star premiered last night on Fox, and we have all the songs from the premiere here for you to stream!

The show stars Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown, Benjamin Bratt, and Queen Latifah. The show was created by Lee Daniels.

Star is an emotionally powerful drama that follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business.

Check out Star on iTunes!

Tune into Star every Wednesday on Fox.

Listen below…

Click inside for all the songs from the Star premiere…
