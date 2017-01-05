Thu, 05 January 2017 at 10:23 pm
Stephen Amell Rides a Scooter in Hawaii, Dubs it the Arrowmobile
Stephen Amell ended his 2016 with a trip to Hawaii and he was spotted riding scooters around town with his wife Cassandra Jean!
The 35-year-old Arrow actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of him riding the green scooter and wrote a funny caption referring to his hit CW series.
“We’re 5 seasons in… I probably need to accept that this is the closest we’ll get to an Arrowmobile,” Stephen captioned the video.
Watch the cute clip below!
