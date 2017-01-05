Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 10:23 pm

Stephen Amell Rides a Scooter in Hawaii, Dubs it the Arrowmobile

Stephen Amell Rides a Scooter in Hawaii, Dubs it the Arrowmobile

Stephen Amell ended his 2016 with a trip to Hawaii and he was spotted riding scooters around town with his wife Cassandra Jean!

The 35-year-old Arrow actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of him riding the green scooter and wrote a funny caption referring to his hit CW series.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Stephen Amell

“We’re 5 seasons in… I probably need to accept that this is the closest we’ll get to an Arrowmobile,” Stephen captioned the video.

Watch the cute clip below!

A video posted by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell) on

