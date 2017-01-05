Sterling K. Brown Joins Marvel's 'Black Panther'!

Emmy award winning actor Sterling K. Brown has just landed a role in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther as N’Jobu!

The character is being described as “a figure from T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther’s past,” and fans think the character could be new to the Black Panther series!

Chadwick Boseman stars as the Black Panther in the new film.

Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Florence Kasumba are also set to star in the film, which will hit theaters on February 16, 2018.