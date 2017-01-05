Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 4:10 pm

Sterling K. Brown Joins Marvel's 'Black Panther'!

Sterling K. Brown Joins Marvel's 'Black Panther'!

Emmy award winning actor Sterling K. Brown has just landed a role in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther as N’Jobu!

The character is being described as “a figure from T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther’s past,” and fans think the character could be new to the Black Panther series!

Chadwick Boseman stars as the Black Panther in the new film.

Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, and Florence Kasumba are also set to star in the film, which will hit theaters on February 16, 2018.
