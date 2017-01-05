Top Stories
Thu, 05 January 2017 at 10:26 pm

The Cast of 'Pitch Perfect 3' Has Officially Started Filming!

The Cast of 'Pitch Perfect 3' Has Officially Started Filming!

Pitch Perfect 3 is officially in the works.

Rebel Wilson took to social media on Thursday (January 5) to share a fun cast photo of herself and other returning co-stars throwing up the number three.

“Day One Pitches! #PP3,” Rebel wrote on Twitter.

The group shot features (top row, L to R) Ester Dean, Rebel, Kelley Jakle, Hana Mae Lee, (bottom row, L to R) Anna Kendrick, Chrissie Fit, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and Shelley Regner.

Sadly, Skylar Astin and The Trebles a cappella group will not make an appearance in Pitch Perfect 3, though it was just announced that singer Andy Allo (who was a protege of Prince) will have a role in the film.

Don’t miss Pitch Perfect 3 when it hits theaters on December 22!

Pictured inside: Anna heading to board her flight at LAX Airport on Wednesday (January 1) in Los Angeles.

15+ pictures inside of Anna Camp heading to her flight…

