Top Stories
Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:22 pm

'This Is Us': Is Toby Alive or Dead? Creator Reveals When We'll Know

'This Is Us': Is Toby Alive or Dead? Creator Reveals When We'll Know

This Is Us‘ midseason finale created quite the shock when Toby (Chris Sullivan) collapsed and went into surgery for an apparent heart attack.

Creator Dan Fogelman sat down with EW to discuss when we will know if Toby is alive or dead.

“We’re not going to drag out Toby’s fate,” Dan said. “You find out if he made it in the first five minutes of the episode.”

Meanwhile, Chris has revealed a clue to Toby’s fate in a tweet last month that caused a fan frenzy.

This Is Us returns with new episodes on Tuesday, January 10 on NBC, and we will know Toby’s fate within minutes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Chris Sullivan, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here