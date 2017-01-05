'This Is Us': Is Toby Alive or Dead? Creator Reveals When We'll Know

This Is Us‘ midseason finale created quite the shock when Toby (Chris Sullivan) collapsed and went into surgery for an apparent heart attack.

Creator Dan Fogelman sat down with EW to discuss when we will know if Toby is alive or dead.

“We’re not going to drag out Toby’s fate,” Dan said. “You find out if he made it in the first five minutes of the episode.”

Meanwhile, Chris has revealed a clue to Toby’s fate in a tweet last month that caused a fan frenzy.

This Is Us returns with new episodes on Tuesday, January 10 on NBC, and we will know Toby’s fate within minutes.