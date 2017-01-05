Top Stories
Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Are Getting Married in 2017!

Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Are Getting Married in 2017!

2017 is going to be a big year for Tom Daley!

The 22-year-old Olympic diver announced that he and his fiance Dustin Lance Black will be getting married later this year.

Tom Daley Wants A ‘Diving Team’ Of Kids With Fiance Dustin Lance Black!

While promoting his new book Tom’s Daily Plan on UK’s This Morning show, Tom shared that he and his 42-year-old screenwriter fiance are in the midst of planning their upcoming nuptials.

“It’s been really fun, it’s a really fun time and an exciting time,” Tom said.

Tom also shared that he’s in major training mode for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“I’ve got my mind set on Tokyo, so I’m working six hours of training, six days a week for that one moment,” Tom said. “It’s going to be a busy year, but I’m really looking forward to 2017!”

Also pictured inside: Dustin Lance Black supporting Tom Daley at a book signing event on Thursday (January 5) in Plymouth, England.
