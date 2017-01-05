Tom Holland Shows Off New Spidey Suit Features!
Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man: Homecoming costume has some really cool updates!
The 20-year-old actor helped unveil the technology while attending the 2017 CES #DellExperience on Thursday (January 5) in Las Vegas.
Tom introduced two new products, both of which will appear in the film, including the new XPS 13 2-in-1 and the new Inspiron 15 Gaming laptop.
Check out the Spidey suit features below!
Spider-Man: Homecoming will hit theaters on July 7.
The most important upgrade out of #CES2017. #SpiderManHomecoming pic.twitter.com/pKeWMCj4zI
— Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) January 5, 2017
