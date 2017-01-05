Val Chmerkovskiy Defends Dating Girlfriend Amber Rose

Val Chmerkovskiy has taken to Twitter to defend his relationship with girlfriend Amber Rose after the newly confirmed couple was criticized by some online trolls.

The model took to Instagram this week to share a photo of her kissing Val and she opened up about their relationship in a new interview.

Val took matters into his own hands after they received some hate.

“It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really know U and love U think about you,” he tweeted.