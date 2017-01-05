Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 3:00 am

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Plays 'Speak Out' With Ellen DeGeneres

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Plays 'Speak Out' With Ellen DeGeneres

Jimmy Fallon played one of the most popular new games “Speak Out”!

The 42-year-old Tonight Show host, who is also hosting the 2017 Golden Globes this weekend, put the contraption in his mouth and had Ellen DeGeneres guess what he was saying.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jimmy Fallon

It turns out, Jimmy is quite good at the game, which went viral this holiday season.

Watch him play in the video below!

Jimmy Fallon Ellen 1/6/17

Click inside to see the second part of Jimmy Fallon’s interview…

Jimmy Fallon on Ellen 1/6/17
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 01
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 02
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 03
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 04
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 05
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 06
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 07
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 08
jimmy fallon golden globes ellen show 09

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here