Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 6:46 pm

VIDEO: Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to 'Grow Up'

Joe Biden is putting President-elect Donald Trump in his place and advising him to “grow up” before moving into the White House this month.

In a new interview with PBS News Hour, the current Vice President of the United States revealed what he thoughts about Trump‘s controversial tweets.

“Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult. You’re president. You gotta do something,” Joe said. “Show us what you have. You’re going to propose legislation. We’re going to get to debate it. Let the public decide. Let them vote in Congress. Let’s see what happens.”

“It’s going to be much clearer what he is for and against, and what we’re for and against, now that it’s going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people’s lives,” he added.


Vice President Biden to President-elect Trump: ‘Grow up, Donald’
