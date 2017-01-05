VIDEO: Matt Lauer Explains His Man Choker After Huge Social Media Response

Matt Lauer shocked social media yesterday by revealing he’s been wearing a man choker for years.

“Chokers for men are a thing now too,” Matt said on the the Today show. “Asos has a wide selection of male chokers, some in velvet and others in cotton…they’re late to the game because, guys, I have been wearing a choker for years.” Matt then unbottoned his top buttons to reveal a choker.

Now, Matt is setting the record straight after the moment caused so much chatter on the Internet (as well as articles on GQ and more!)

“I do not wear a choker, folks,” Matt revealed. Watch below!

Click inside read fan tweets about the man choker…

911 I'm watching the Today Show and Matt Lauer just unbuttoned his top to reveal he's wearing a choker Excuse me yes this is an emergency — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) January 4, 2017 i see you matt lauer trying to win me back by wearing a choker well guess what it's working — summer (@pismosummer) January 4, 2017 I'm all for dismantling masculinity but did we really need Matt lauer in a choker — why always me ☾ (@kawaii) January 4, 2017 i came here with a legitimate tweet but my mind has been erased MIB-style by the sight of matt lauer in a choker. — gillian pea (@gilliholmes) January 4, 2017 It ain't Matt Lauer's fault he looks better than u in that choker — Stargirl 💜 (@boyz4now1) January 4, 2017 Imagine your masculinity being so fragile that Matt Lauer is trending/making headlines because he wore a choker — Em ⭐ (@EmmyGraceXO) January 4, 2017

Here’s the original video of Matt jokingly revealing he wears a choker.