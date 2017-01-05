Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 8:55 am

VIDEO: Matt Lauer Explains His Man Choker After Huge Social Media Response

VIDEO: Matt Lauer Explains His Man Choker After Huge Social Media Response

Matt Lauer shocked social media yesterday by revealing he’s been wearing a man choker for years.

“Chokers for men are a thing now too,” Matt said on the the Today show. “Asos has a wide selection of male chokers, some in velvet and others in cotton…they’re late to the game because, guys, I have been wearing a choker for years.” Matt then unbottoned his top buttons to reveal a choker.

Now, Matt is setting the record straight after the moment caused so much chatter on the Internet (as well as articles on GQ and more!)

“I do not wear a choker, folks,” Matt revealed. Watch below!

Click inside read fan tweets about the man choker…

Here’s the original video of Matt jokingly revealing he wears a choker.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Matt Lauer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here