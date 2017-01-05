VIDEO: Matt Lauer Explains His Man Choker After Huge Social Media Response
Matt Lauer shocked social media yesterday by revealing he’s been wearing a man choker for years.
“Chokers for men are a thing now too,” Matt said on the the Today show. “Asos has a wide selection of male chokers, some in velvet and others in cotton…they’re late to the game because, guys, I have been wearing a choker for years.” Matt then unbottoned his top buttons to reveal a choker.
Now, Matt is setting the record straight after the moment caused so much chatter on the Internet (as well as articles on GQ and more!)
“I do not wear a choker, folks,” Matt revealed. Watch below!
Click inside read fan tweets about the man choker…
911 I'm watching the Today Show and Matt Lauer just unbuttoned his top to reveal he's wearing a choker
Excuse me yes this is an emergency
— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) January 4, 2017
i see you matt lauer trying to win me back by wearing a choker well guess what it's working
— summer (@pismosummer) January 4, 2017
I'm all for dismantling masculinity but did we really need Matt lauer in a choker
— why always me ☾ (@kawaii) January 4, 2017
i came here with a legitimate tweet but my mind has been erased MIB-style by the sight of matt lauer in a choker.
— gillian pea (@gilliholmes) January 4, 2017
It ain't Matt Lauer's fault he looks better than u in that choker
— Stargirl 💜 (@boyz4now1) January 4, 2017
Imagine your masculinity being so fragile that Matt Lauer is trending/making headlines because he wore a choker
— Em ⭐ (@EmmyGraceXO) January 4, 2017
Here’s the original video of Matt jokingly revealing he wears a choker.