VIDEO: Naomi Campbell Tells Scary Story of Almost Being Robbed in Paris

Naomi Campbell is opening up about a terrifying experience she went through in Paris back in 2012, which is similar to what happened to Kim Kardashian this past October.

The legendary supermodel was attacked in Paris as well over four years ago, but she never talked about it before.

“I sympathize with her a lot because I kept mine on the down-low, but in 2012 I was attacked in Paris,” Naomi said on The Wendy Williams Show. “They followed me from the airport. They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.’”

Naomi said she flew into Paris by herself to visit her “papa” Azzedine Alaia.

“I went to the car and it wasn’t my normal driver, and it was weird ’cause he had the windows rolled down and the car smelled of this weird perfume. All the windows were rolled down it was November… I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is weird,’” Naomi said. “Thank God it was outside Azzedine Alaïa’s shop because that’s where you get the entrance to get into the house, because they came out and saved me, basically. In the interim, you decide in a very split moment. I don’t know if I’d ever do this again in hindsight: ‘Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?’ And my decision was, ‘I am not letting my bag go.’”



Naomi Campbell’s Paris Nightmare