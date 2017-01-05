VIDEO: Pharrell Williams Agrees With Ellen DeGeneres' Decision Not To Have Kim Burrell On Her Show

Pharrell Williams and Ellen DeGeneres had an open discussion about why Kim Burrell didn’t appear on the show to sing with him.

The 58-year-old host decided to disinvite her after she went on a homophobic rant.

“You were supposed to perform it with a singer, I actually didnâ€™t know her, her name is Kim Burrell,” Ellen said. “She made a statement she was doing a Facebook live and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals so I didnâ€™t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me. So weâ€™ll let you talk about it.”

Pharrell said, “Thereâ€™s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. Thereâ€™s no room. Sheâ€™s a fantastic singer, I love her, just like I love everybody else and we all got to get used to that. We got to get used to we all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.”



Pharrell Williams on Ellen 1/5/17

Ellen: “I think I say it all the time to me when I say be kind to one another I feel that. Because as someone who has received a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love, I just donâ€™t understand anyone who has experienced that kind of oppression or anything like that it only gives me more compassion. It gives me more empathy. I donâ€™t ever want anyone to feel hurt because they are different.”

Pharrell: “Whenever you hear some sort of hate speech and you feel like it doesnâ€™t pertain to you because you may not have anything to do with that all you got to do is put the word black in that sentence, or put gay in that sentence, or put transgender in that sentence or put white in that sentence and all of the sudden it starts to make sense to you. Iâ€™m telling you the world is a beautiful place but it does not work without empathy and inclusion. God is love. This Universe is love and that’s the only way it will function. And I get it sometimes the divisive stuff works in life we learned that lesson last year that sometimes divisiveness words. But you have to choose what side youâ€™re on. Iâ€™m choosing empathy. Iâ€™m choosing inclusion. Iâ€™m choosing love for everybody just trying to lift everyone even when I disagree with someone Iâ€™m wishing them the best and hoping for the best because we canâ€™t win the other way.”