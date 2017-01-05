Top Stories
Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Andrew Garfield Went to Disneyland High on Pot Brownies for 29th Birthday

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Kanye West Dropped Lots of Money on This Christmas Gift

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 1:18 am

VIDEO: Pharrell Williams Agrees With Ellen DeGeneres' Decision Not To Have Kim Burrell On Her Show

VIDEO: Pharrell Williams Agrees With Ellen DeGeneres' Decision Not To Have Kim Burrell On Her Show

Pharrell Williams and Ellen DeGeneres had an open discussion about why Kim Burrell didn’t appear on the show to sing with him.

The 58-year-old host decided to disinvite her after she went on a homophobic rant.

“You were supposed to perform it with a singer, I actually didnâ€™t know her, her name is Kim Burrell,” Ellen said. “She made a statement she was doing a Facebook live and she said some very not nice things about homosexuals so I didnâ€™t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she was saying things about me. So weâ€™ll let you talk about it.”

Pharrell said, “Thereâ€™s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. Thereâ€™s no room. Sheâ€™s a fantastic singer, I love her, just like I love everybody else and we all got to get used to that. We got to get used to we all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.”

Watch their interview below.

Pharrell Williams on Ellen 1/5/17

Click inside to see what else Ellen and Pharrell said about the situation…

Ellen: “I think I say it all the time to me when I say be kind to one another I feel that. Because as someone who has received a lot of hate and prejudice and discrimination because of who I choose to love, I just donâ€™t understand anyone who has experienced that kind of oppression or anything like that it only gives me more compassion. It gives me more empathy. I donâ€™t ever want anyone to feel hurt because they are different.”

Pharrell: “Whenever you hear some sort of hate speech and you feel like it doesnâ€™t pertain to you because you may not have anything to do with that all you got to do is put the word black in that sentence, or put gay in that sentence, or put transgender in that sentence or put white in that sentence and all of the sudden it starts to make sense to you. Iâ€™m telling you the world is a beautiful place but it does not work without empathy and inclusion. God is love. This Universe is love and that’s the only way it will function. And I get it sometimes the divisive stuff works in life we learned that lesson last year that sometimes divisiveness words. But you have to choose what side youâ€™re on. Iâ€™m choosing empathy. Iâ€™m choosing inclusion. Iâ€™m choosing love for everybody just trying to lift everyone even when I disagree with someone Iâ€™m wishing them the best and hoping for the best because we canâ€™t win the other way.”
Just Jared on Facebook
pharrell williams ellen talk kim burrell 01
pharrell williams ellen talk kim burrell 02
pharrell williams ellen talk kim burrell 03
pharrell williams ellen talk kim burrell 04

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Burrell, Pharrell Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey spotted leaving a weed dispensary while on her Aspen vacation - TMZ
  • Is Heather Locklear in rehab? - Gossip Cop
  • Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid cuddle up in new Instagram selfie - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian changes her name on her social medias - Radar
  • Leonardo DiCaprio spends New Year's Eve in Mexico - Lainey Gossip
  • Omarosa has reportedly been given a job in the White House - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here