VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens' NBC Comedy 'Powerless' Gets First Official Trailer

NBC’s upcoming comedy series Powerless looks hilarious!

The show focuses on regular people residing in the world of DC Comics’ superheroes.

Vanessa Hudgens‘ plays Emily Locke, the new director of Research and Development at Wayne Security.

She and her team – including Rogue One star Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi, Ron Funches, and Christina Kirk – are in charge of designing products that help all people stay safe whenever a superhero battle occurs.

However, the products aren’t quite usable yet… Watch the fun 30-second promo below!

Powerless premieres February 2 on NBC.



Powerless – Meet the Powerless Team! (Promo)