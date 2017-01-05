Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

NIcole Kidman & Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 5:35 pm

VIDEO: Watch Dan Stevens' Beast Charm Emma Watson's Belle in Disney's New 'Beauty & the Beast' Footage

VIDEO: Watch Dan Stevens' Beast Charm Emma Watson's Belle in Disney's New 'Beauty & the Beast' Footage

Are you getting excited for Beauty and the Beast?

Disney’s live-action remake doesn’t hit theaters until March 17, but you can feast your eyes on some new footage right now in a 30-second TV spot called “Charm Her.”

In the clip, the Beast’s (Dan Stevens) companions – including Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson), and Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) – give him their best advice on how to woo Belle (Emma Watson).

Check it out below!

And in case you missed it, click here to listen to the official audio of Emma Watson singing “Something There.”


BEAUTY AND THE BEAST TV Spot – Charm Her (2017) Emma Watson Disney Movie HD
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney/YouTube
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here