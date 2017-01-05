VIDEO: Watch Dan Stevens' Beast Charm Emma Watson's Belle in Disney's New 'Beauty & the Beast' Footage

Are you getting excited for Beauty and the Beast?

Disney’s live-action remake doesn’t hit theaters until March 17, but you can feast your eyes on some new footage right now in a 30-second TV spot called “Charm Her.”

In the clip, the Beast’s (Dan Stevens) companions – including Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson), and Lumiere (Ewan McGregor) – give him their best advice on how to woo Belle (Emma Watson).

Check it out below!

And in case you missed it, click here to listen to the official audio of Emma Watson singing “Something There.”



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST TV Spot – Charm Her (2017) Emma Watson Disney Movie HD