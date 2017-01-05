Viola Davis Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Meryl Streep Presents to Her Pal!

Viola Davis is the latest star to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she had her pal Meryl Streep in attendance to present it to her!

The Oscar-nominated actress was also joined by her husband Julius Tennon, their five-year-old daughter Genesis, Fences co-star Jovan Adepo, and cast members from her series How to Get Away with Murder – Alfred Enoch, Charlie Weber, Billy Brown, and Conrad Ricamora.

Congrats to Viola on this amazing honor! Watch the full ceremony in the video below.



Viola Davis – Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

FYI: Viola is wearing a Christian Siriano dress, Via Spiga heels, and H Stern earrings.