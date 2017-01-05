Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 6:27 pm

Viola Davis Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Meryl Streep Presents to Her Pal!

Viola Davis Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Meryl Streep Presents to Her Pal!

Viola Davis is the latest star to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she had her pal Meryl Streep in attendance to present it to her!

The Oscar-nominated actress was also joined by her husband Julius Tennon, their five-year-old daughter Genesis, Fences co-star Jovan Adepo, and cast members from her series How to Get Away with Murder – Alfred Enoch, Charlie Weber, Billy Brown, and Conrad Ricamora.

Congrats to Viola on this amazing honor! Watch the full ceremony in the video below.


Viola Davis – Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

FYI: Viola is wearing a Christian Siriano dress, Via Spiga heels, and H Stern earrings.

