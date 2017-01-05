Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

NIcole Kidman &amp; Keith Urban Use This Phrase Around the Kids When They Want to Get Intimate!

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 4:30 pm

Who Is Returning for 'Nashville' Season 5? Almost Everyone!

Who Is Returning for 'Nashville' Season 5? Almost Everyone!

Nashville returns tonight for a fifth season on CMT after being cancelled by ABC in 2016.

The show will see the return of Connie Britton as Rayna James and Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes.

Many are wondering – who else from the original cast on ABC will be moving forward with the show on the new network. Well, it turns out, almost everyone!

Will Chase and Aubrey Peeples are not expected to return for the full season, but their presence may be felt!

Check out the Nashville trailer to get you pumped for tonight!

Find out who else is returning below.

Click inside to see who is returning for the new season…

Charles Esten
Sam Palladio
Jonathan Jackson
Clare Bowen
Lennon Stella
Maisy Stella
Chris Carmack
