Zac Efron Gets Sideburns For 'The Greatest Showman' Filming

Zac Efron is ready to shoot his new movie, sideburns and all.

The 29-year-old actor showed off his brand new haircut on social media.

“Just got a cut for my new role. You know that “oh – there I am!” feeling? Well, I got lost in it 😂 🎩 #thegreatestshowman 📸sneaky person,” he captioned the Twitter photo.

The Greatest Showman follows the story of American showman P.T. Barnum, founder of the circus that became the famous traveling Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Zac stars alongside Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, and more.

The film recently started filming in Brooklyn, New York.