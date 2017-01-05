Top Stories
Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Split, She Confirms (Statement)

Kristen Stewart &amp; New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kristen Stewart & New GF Stella Maxwell Are Heating Up!

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

Kim Kardashian Emerges in Public For First Time in Weeks

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 12:24 pm

Zac Efron Gets Sideburns For 'The Greatest Showman' Filming

Zac Efron Gets Sideburns For 'The Greatest Showman' Filming

Zac Efron is ready to shoot his new movie, sideburns and all.

The 29-year-old actor showed off his brand new haircut on social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

“Just got a cut for my new role. You know that “oh – there I am!” feeling? Well, I got lost in it 😂 🎩 #thegreatestshowman 📸sneaky person,” he captioned the Twitter photo.

The Greatest Showman follows the story of American showman P.T. Barnum, founder of the circus that became the famous traveling Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Zac stars alongside Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, and more.

The film recently started filming in Brooklyn, New York.
Just Jared on Facebook
zac efron haircut side burns 01

Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Fergie shows off her killer bikini body while vacationing with hubby Josh Duhamel on the beach - TMZ
  • Did Taylor Swift drunk-dial ex Calvin Harris? - Gossip Cop
  • The cast of Girl Meets World reacts to the cancellation news - Just Jared Jr
  • Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's wedding may be off again - Radar
  • This is the latest on the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals where Buffy would be today - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here