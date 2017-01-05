Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

Ryan Seacrest Defends 'Dick Clark' Producers After Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Thu, 05 January 2017 at 7:48 pm

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Get Close in Sweet New Snapchat Pics

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid seem to be happier than ever these days!

The 23-year-old singer shared an adorable black-and-white selfie of the couple earlier this week, and the 21-year-old model posted some equally adorable photos on her Snapchat story on Thursday (January 5).

In the pics, the duo looks super comfy as they snuggle up together – head to our gallery to see both new snaps!

Zayn and Gigi have been dating for almost a year now.

Check out another pic Gigi shared of her “precious cargo” – Zayn and her sister Bella Hadid – during the their holiday break in Colorado.
