Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Get Close in Sweet New Snapchat Pics
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid seem to be happier than ever these days!
The 23-year-old singer shared an adorable black-and-white selfie of the couple earlier this week, and the 21-year-old model posted some equally adorable photos on her Snapchat story on Thursday (January 5).
In the pics, the duo looks super comfy as they snuggle up together – head to our gallery to see both new snaps!
Zayn and Gigi have been dating for almost a year now.
Check out another pic Gigi shared of her “precious cargo” – Zayn and her sister Bella Hadid – during the their holiday break in Colorado.