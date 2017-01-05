Top Stories
Thu, 05 January 2017 at 9:23 pm

Zendaya Stuns in Festive New Dolce & Gabbana Women's Campaign

Zendaya Stuns in Festive New Dolce & Gabbana Women's Campaign

Zendaya looks breathtaking in her photo shoot for the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2017 Women’s Campaign.

The 20-year-old actress showed off the brand’s festive new looks while breathing in the coastal air of Capri, Italy.

She was joined by models Thylane Blondeau and Sonia Ben Ammar in the photos shot by Franco Pagetti.

The Spring/Summer 2017 Men’s Campaign features Cameron Dallas (who went shirtless for one pic), Luka Sabbat, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Rafferty Law.

Posted to: Brandon Lee, Cameron Dallas, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Luka Sabbat, Rafferty Law, Sonia Ben Ammar, Thylane Blondeau, Zendaya

