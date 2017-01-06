Alexis Bledel Joins Cast of Hulu's 'Handmaid's Tale'

Alexis Bledel is making her return to streaming television in the upcoming Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, based on the best-selling book of the same name.

The 35-year-old actress most recently reprised her role as Rory Gilmore in Netflix’s revival of Gilmore Girls.

The series is described as taking place in “Gilead, a futuristic but simplified world in which fertility issues abound and women’s rights are a thing of the past. In order to keep the population up, government officials in a totalitarian society send young and fertile women — the ‘handmaids’ — to affluent families, where they are forced to help couples procreate via sexual servitude,” according to THR.

Alexis filmed her role alongside Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast last year, but her participation could not be announced until the new year due to her contract with Netflix.

She is playing “Ofglen, the handmaid paired with Offred (Moss) for town errands. She eventually becomes an important character to the underground resistance and a confidant of sorts for Offred. At first, Ofglen seems like a pious rule-follower, loyal to the oppressive Gilead system, but she turns out to be daring and subversive.”

Also featured in the cast are Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, and Ann Dowd. The series will premiere on April 26.