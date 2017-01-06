Anna Faris & Real-Life Husband Chris Pratt Make the Cutest Couple in His 'Mom' Guest Appearance!

Anna Faris jumps into her real-life husband Chris Pratt‘s arms and gives him a passionate kiss in this still from his upcoming guest appearance on her CBS comedy series Mom.

The 37-year-old actor will be appearing on the January 19 episode of the series.

Here is the synopsis of the episode: Bonnie (Allison Janney) encourages Christy (Faris) to pursue Marjorie’s charming nephew, Nick (Pratt), despite the fact that he’s been declared off limits.

We can’t wait to see these two on screen again. They were last seen together in the film Movie 43.