Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Hayden Panettiere Shares Video of Her Daughter Kaya Skiing!

UFC Fighter Amanda Nunes Puts Ronda Rousey on Blast

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 8:00 am

Anne Hathaway Goes Shopping in WeHo

Anne Hathaway Goes Shopping in WeHo

Anne Hathaway lets her hair down as she makes her way out of a store on Thursday afternoon (January 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 34-year-old actress rocked printed leggings, sneakers, and a trench coat as she ran errands around town.

Over the past few months, Anne filmed the new Ocean’s Eight film alongside Rihanna and Sandra Bullock.

The film has since wrapped filming and is set to hit theaters in 2018.

