Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Back At Donald Trump For 'Celebrity Apprentice' Ratings Tweet!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is firing back at Donald Trump for his tweets about him and the ratings for The New Celebrity Apprentice!

In Donald‘s tweet about the ratings, the 70-year-old President-elect referred to himself in the third person while slamming Arnold, 69, for not bringing in viewers.

Arnold has responded with a series of tweets saying Donald should work as hard to represent all Americans as he did for TV ratings. “There’s nothing more important than the people’s work,” Arnold said. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Arnold also referred back to his post-election results video message where he reads back President Abraham Lincoln‘s first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017