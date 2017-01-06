Austin Mahone Goes Shirtless For His 'L'Uomo Vogue' Feature

Austin Mahone bares his bod in this sizzling shot from L’Uomo Vogue.

The Florida based singer opens up about finding his passion for music and the possibility of another tour.

“My first instrument was the drums, a gift that my mother gave me when I was six. As I grew up though, I knew I wanted to be a singer,” he shared. “When I turned 15, I began singing at my friends’ parties and I enjoyed doing it.”

Austin adds, “One of the first things I learned to do this job seriously, as a professional, is working hard. It is also very important to keep family close to me, it gives me great strength.”

If you missed it, head to our sister site, JustJaredJr.com to listen to Austin‘s new EP, For Me + You.