VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 9:35 pm

Barack Obama Speaks Out Following Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Barack Obama is speaking out after the tragic shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport on Friday (January 6).

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos, the President of the United States expressed grief over incident but refrained from commenting on exact details.

“As a general rule, until I’ve got all the information I don’t want to comment on it other than just to say how heartbroken we are for the families who have been affected,” he said.

Barack added, “These kinds of tragedies have happened too often during the eight years that I’ve been president. The pain, the grief, the shock that they must be going through is enormous.”

The president also explained that he is making sure local and state officials are communicating clearly and that they hope to soon learn more about how and why this tragedy happened.

