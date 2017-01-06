Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 12:52 pm

Bebe Rexha Hits The Desert In 'I Got You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Bebe Rexha Hits The Desert In 'I Got You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Bebe Rexha is covered in diamonds as she hits the desert in the just released music video for her latest single “I Got You“!

“I hope you guys like the video,” the 27-year-old singer wrote on her Twitter account. “I’m so blessed to have you guys. I’m grateful for all of your support. Thank you.”

The track, which follows the previously released “No Broken Hearts” featuring Nicki Minaj, is the latest single from Bebe‘s debut studio album, due out later this year.

Bebe is set to perform “I Got You” on Good Morning America next Friday (January 13) – Make sure to tune in! Watch the music video below…


Bebe Rexha – I Got You [Official Music Video]
