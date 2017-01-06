VIDEO: Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Would 'Discourage' His Kids from Acting

Ben Affleck is opening up about the downsides of fame and why he doesn’t want his children to get caught up in it.

The 44-year-old actor says he would “discourage” his and Jennifer Garner‘s kids – Violet, 10, Seraphina, 7, and Samuel, 4 – from getting into acting.

“I wouldn’t allow them to do it until they’re 18, and once they were 18, they can do whatever they want to do, but I would discourage it,” he told Extra‘s Mario Lopez.

“Overnight, I went from somebody no one ever heard of, to somebody that gets recognized on the street and could get a table at a restaurant,” Ben added, reflecting on his own journey. “I was 24 years old and it was a confusing time. I’ve got three kids now, and it’s a whole long road later. I have a much better perspective on it all, although it still can be confusing and difficult to deal with. There’s no map to it, you’ve just got to figure it out on your own.”

Watch the interview below.



Ben Affleck – Extra With Mario Lopez

