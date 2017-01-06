Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 3:27 pm

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Laid to Rest, Billie Lourd Gets Support from Taylor Lautner at Burial

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Laid to Rest, Billie Lourd Gets Support from Taylor Lautner at Burial

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest in a burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Friday morning (January 6) in Los Angeles.

The legendary mother-daughter duo died within one day of each other last week. Carrie was reportedly cremated and her ashes were partially buried next to her mother.

Carrie‘s daughter Billie Lourd received support from her rumored boyfriend Taylor Lautner at the ceremony. He has been by her side for the past two weeks giving her all the support she needs during this difficult time. We will not be posting photos of the family in mourning out of respect for those grieving.

Billie gave a speech at the private memorial service held at the family compound on Thursday. Meryl Streep gave a performance of her friend Carrie‘s favorite song “Happy Days Are Here Again” and many other celebs were there to pay their respects.
