Carrie Fisher Loved Seeing Herself in 'Rogue One'

Carrie Fisher was able to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story before her untimely passing and reportedly she loved the film!

The late actress, who made an appearance at the end of the film through CGI effects, totally approved of her role.

“We could only proceed if Carrie liked what we were doing,” Rogue One visual effects supervisor John Knoll told Buzzfeed.

He added that Carrie “saw the work in progress and saw the finished results, and was very happy with it…Kathy [Kennedy] said she squealed with delight.”

We’re so glad to hear that Carrie got to see her role in the film before her passing!