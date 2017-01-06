Top Stories
Fri, 06 January 2017 at 6:41 pm

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

Carrie Fisher‘s family honored her life during a burial today (January 6) and had an interesting choice of urn for the late actress.

During the ceremony, Carrie‘s ashes were seen being carried in an urn sharped like a giant Prozac pill.

Carrie‘s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill. She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be,” Carrie‘s brother Todd explained.

He added, “We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that. It was her favorite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.”

The family has been cropped out of the photos out of respect for their privacy during this time of mourning.

