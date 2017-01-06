Celebs React to Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting, At Least Five Dead
Five are dead and 12 others are hurt after a shooting at the airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Friday afternoon (January 6) and celebs are reacting to the horrible incident.
The shooting took place at baggage claim in terminal two, where Delta flights arrive. The airport was shut down immediately after the shooting and people are still being evacuated.
There have been unconfirmed reports of additional shooting, but the suspected shooter has already been taken into custody. It is believed that there was one attacker.
Read what President-elect Donald Trump and stars like LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian, and more are saying on Twitter.
Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
So horrible what's happening in #ftlauderdale Saying prayers of safety for everyone
— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) January 6, 2017
Terminal one alarms at fort lauderdale airport. Police with guns drawn. Still developing here. Be safe. @AmySherman1
— Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) January 6, 2017
My thoughts are with everyone affected. 🙏 https://t.co/2SOzNkRgFu
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 6, 2017
I have stood in that exact #FtLauderdale baggage claim so many times.My heart is with, breaking,and standing strong with my hometown. Bailee
— Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) January 6, 2017
Sick over the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. What the hell is happening w this world? I fly in & out of there to see my fam all the time💔
— Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) January 6, 2017
FLL Airport ❤️🙏🏽 so upsetting
— Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) January 6, 2017
#FortLauderdale: I've been in this airport & many others. At times I feel like I can lock myself in my home & never come out. Prayer..AGAIN
— Heather Headley (@heatherheadley) January 6, 2017
Ft Lauderdale, we're with you
— french (@iamfrench) January 6, 2017
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) January 6, 2017
My prayers are with the victims of the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport. 🙏🏻
— Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 6, 2017
stop fucking shooting people.
— Alex & Sierra (@AlexandSierra) January 6, 2017
Praying for the victims in Ft. Lauderdale
— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) January 6, 2017