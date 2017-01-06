Top Stories
VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Ed Sheeran Drops Two New Songs - LISTEN NOW!

Kim Kardashian Shares Lots of New Family Photos!

Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Reacts to Meek Mill Split

Fri, 06 January 2017 at 3:13 pm

Celebs React to Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting, At Least Five Dead

Five are dead and 12 others are hurt after a shooting at the airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Friday afternoon (January 6) and celebs are reacting to the horrible incident.

The shooting took place at baggage claim in terminal two, where Delta flights arrive. The airport was shut down immediately after the shooting and people are still being evacuated.

There have been unconfirmed reports of additional shooting, but the suspected shooter has already been taken into custody. It is believed that there was one attacker.

Read what President-elect Donald Trump and stars like LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian, and more are saying on Twitter.

Click inside to read what other celebs are saying…

